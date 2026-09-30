Most leaders of 'Somomona Dokandar Samiti' are not traders

When Mofiz Uddin Ahmed once ran a business on the footpath near Mirpur-1, he became a member of the Somomona Dokandar Samabay Samiti Limited (a cooperative society of like-minded shopkeepers).

Although he left the business 15 years ago, he is still listed as a member of the society’s management committee.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mofiz Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that he became a member of the society a long time ago and is no longer an active member.

Being over 70 years old, he cannot move around normally, nor can he attend the society's meetings.

Mofiz Uddin stated that the president and the secretary of the society included his name in the management committee.

The name 'Somomona Dokandar Samabay Samiti Limited' came into the spotlight following the demolition of the Radda MCH-FP Centre (Mother and Child Health Centre) in Mirpur on 24 September.