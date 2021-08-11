'Fugitive loan defaulter’s lavish Dubai life'

Shahjahan Bablu, a top suspected loan defaulter and money launderer, is living a luxurious life in Dubai, according to pictures posted on his Facebook.

However, he is a fugitive in the eyes of police.

All these criminal records could not deter Bablu from posting pictures of his luxurious house and business establishment on Facebook regularly.

It has been learnt that the whole money of his luxurious life abroad has been siphoned off the country. His lavish lifestyle comes at a cost of a portion of misappropriated Tk 2 billion (200 crore) from Bangladesh Commerce Bank, owned by the government and private companies, and embezzled subsidised public money against fake export.

But no government agencies have any initiative to extradite him. Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had filed two cases against him, and that’s all.