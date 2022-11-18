BGB member shot dead in Joypurhat

The address is written as 20 BGB, Joypurhat. According to intelligence sources, Nepal Das is the son of a certain Narayan Das of Meghchami village of Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur.
This correspondent phoned BGB-20 Joypurhat battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Rafiqul Islam's several times on Thursday night and on Friday morning, but he did not pick up the phone. Official statement from BGB is not available.
Joypurhat Sadar police station officer-in-charge Sirajul told Prothom Alo this morning that he went to the district hospital at 10:30 pm Thursday after being informed that a body was brought with BGB uniform.
He further said the man died of gunshot wounds. The body bore bullet marks. Inquest report of the body was filed at night.
Supervisor of Joypurhat Modern District Hospital Sardar Rashed Mubarak told Prothom Alo that the autopsy of the deceased BGB member was conducted at 7:00 am on Friday.
He died of gunshot wounds, the supervisor added.