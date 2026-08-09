Salman Shah murder case: Actor Don arrested
Actor Ashraful Haque, popularly known as Don, who is known for playing antagonist roles in films, has been arrested in connection with the murder case involving popular film actor Salman Shah.
Don was arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.
Kamrul Hasan Talukder, Officer-in-Charge of the Airport police station, told Prothom Alo that immigration police arrested Don before a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took him into custody.
The CID is investigating the case in which he was arrested, he added.
Jasim Uddin, Special Superintendent of Police (Media) at the CID, told Prothom Alo that Don was arrested at the airport with the assistance of immigration police in connection with the Salman Shah murder case. He was subsequently sent to court.
A court ordered the filing of a murder case last year, 29 years after Salman Shah’s death. Later, the lawsuit was lodged.