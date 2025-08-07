Crime

Begum Rokeya University’s former VC Kalimullah arrested

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Former Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, Professor Nazmul Ahsan KalimullahFile photo

Police have arrested former Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah in connection with a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from his residence in the capital’s Mohammadpur area Thursday morning

DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations Division) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed this to Prothom Alo .

Kalimullah has been taken to the DB office on Minto Road for further interrogation, he added.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Crime