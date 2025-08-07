Begum Rokeya University’s former VC Kalimullah arrested
Police have arrested former Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah in connection with a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from his residence in the capital’s Mohammadpur area Thursday morning
DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations Division) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed this to Prothom Alo .
Kalimullah has been taken to the DB office on Minto Road for further interrogation, he added.