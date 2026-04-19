Is Mohammadpur Dhaka’s ‘City of God’?

The video has gone viral on social media. It shows a young man being chased by rivals. While running, the young man falls in front of a shop. Then he is surrounded and hacked with sharp weapons. At one point, the heel of the young man’s left foot is severed.

The incident is from 12 April. The young man has died later. His name is Iman Hossain. After getting involved in the crime world, he took the name “Alex Iman.” He is the head of a criminal group in the capital’s Mohammadpur called the “Alex Group.” He is an associate of top-listed criminal Imamul Hasan Helal, alias Picchi Helal.

Police say there are 18 cases against Iman, including murder, extortion, and drugs. It is notable that he was neither tried nor punished in these cases. He has been killed in an attack by rivals.

The incident resembles the final scene of a famous film, City of God.

On the outskirts of Brazil’s main tourist city Rio de Janeiro, there is a slum called “City of God.” Based on the criminal gangs of that slum, the film was made in 2002 by Brazilian film directors Fernando Ferreira Meirelles and Kátia Lund.

In the film’s final scene, amid a bloody clash between two criminal groups in the slum, the main gang leader Zé Pequeno is caught by police. However, he gets released by bribing the police. He cannot survive; he is killed by a group of boys.

The fate of Iman and Zé Pequeno is the same. They have been killed by rivals. Despite being involved in various crimes, they were neither tried nor punished.

Because justice and the rule of law could not be ensured, the slum City of God in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil is still crime-prone. Mohammadpur of Bangladesh also seems like a ‘City of God’; for decades, criminal groups there have been killing each other in cycles of murder and counter-murder. They are engaged in drug trade. They carry out mugging and extortion. But they cannot be suppressed.