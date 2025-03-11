Habibullah Bahar College’s ex-vice principal killed at Uttarkhan
Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan, a former vice-principal of Habibullah Bahar College, has been killed at his rented residence in Puranpara, Uttarkhan, Dhaka.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, according to Uttarkhan Police Station’s duty officer Humayun Kabir.
Ahmed Ali, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Uttara Division, told the media that Saifur Rahman was stabbed and locked inside the bathroom of his residence.
“He managed to break the bathroom door and cry for help,” said Ahmed Ali.
“As it was early morning, the streets were mostly empty. However, one passerby heard his cries and took him to a nearby hospital, where physicians declared him dead,” Ali said.
Police said that Saifur Rahman lived alone in the house. Two days prior to the incident, a man and a woman had arrived and stayed at his residence.
Law enforcement agencies are currently searching for them, Ali added.
Saifur Rahman’s body has been sent to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
An investigation in this regard is underway, Ali said.