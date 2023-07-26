Police recover 2 bullet-ridden bodies in Khagrachhari

The police say local women found the bodies at around 6:45 this morning on their way to work. They immediately informed local union parishad member Shantimoy Tripura about the incident. The UP member informed the police about this.

Police went to spot, retrieved the bodies and took them to Matiranga police station.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, officer-in-charge (OC) of Matiranga police station Md Zakaria said, “The bodies will be sent to the Khagrachhari District Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Legal actions will be taken if someone lodges any complaint over the incident.”