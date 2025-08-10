1,100 sharp weapons seized from new market in Dhaka, 9 arrested

Lieutenant Colonel Nazim said, “We received information that these items (sharp weapons) were being secretly sold, supplied to terrorists from certain locations, and even rented out. In some cases, they were being delivered free of charge — home delivery included. Through various media reports, we learned that these weapons were being distributed to terrorists from somewhere in Dhaka.”

He added, “The arrested suspects admitted that they were receiving these samurai weapons from a specific source. We then launched an intelligence operation. Over the past few days, our agents visited various locations and confirmed where these sharp weapons could be found. Based on that, we conducted searches at three to four shops in New Market today (Saturday) and recovered these weapons.”