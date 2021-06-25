'Gang member' of int'l kidney trading racket held in Benapole

The paramilitary agency has also recovered a passport of a female from the accused, identified as Anisur Rahman, 27, son of Fazlul Haque of Gazipur city corporation area.
The rescued man, Md Yunus Ali, 36, is the son of Idris Ali Mandal of Dhukuriabera village in Sirajganj district.
Yunus said Anisur lured him with a job offer in India with salary Tk 370,000 per year.
Jashore 49 BGB battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Selim Reza said both the accused and the victim have been handed over to the Benapole port police.
Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole port police station said the kidney trafficker was produced before the court on Friday.