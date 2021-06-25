Crime and Law

'Gang member' of int'l kidney trading racket held in Benapole

Prothom Alo English Desk
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has claimed to have busted an international kidney trading racket and detained a member of it, reports UNB.

During the raid, they also rescued a man, who was about to be trafficked through the Benapole border, from the clutches of the gang accused, the BGB said in a press release.

The paramilitary agency has also recovered a passport of a female from the accused, identified as Anisur Rahman, 27, son of Fazlul Haque of Gazipur city corporation area.

The rescued man, Md Yunus Ali, 36, is the son of Idris Ali Mandal of Dhukuriabera village in Sirajganj district.

Yunus said Anisur lured him with a job offer in India with salary Tk 370,000 per year.

Jashore 49 BGB battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Selim Reza said both the accused and the victim have been handed over to the Benapole port police.

Mamun Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole port police station said the kidney trafficker was produced before the court on Friday.

