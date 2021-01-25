Girl, 6, ‘raped’ in Jashore; suspect arrested

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Jashore’s Sharsha on Sunday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl, reports UNB.

Police say the suspect took the girl to an under-construction house in the upazila’s Rampur village.

Neighbours rushed to the place hearing the screams of the victim and rescued her. Police later arrested the suspected rapist from the village around noon.

Union parishad member Kabir Hossain said he sent the victim’s parents to the police station to file a case as soon as learned about the incident.

Sharsha Police Station’s in-charge Badrul Alam said they have produced the suspected rapist before court.