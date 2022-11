“The Swechhasebok Dal leader was gunned down near his house at around 9:30 pm. The unidentified men, who shot him multiple times, ran away,” KM Azizul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagerhat Model police station, said.

Tanu was declared dead after he was rushed to Bagerhat Sheikh Razia Naser General Hospital.

“Police are working to find out the reason behind the murder and arrest the killers. We are assuming that someone assassinated him to settle an old score,” the OC said.