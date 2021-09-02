Gold bars worth Tk 23.5m seized in Chuadanga

Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday seized 11 gold bars worth Tk 23.5 million (Tk 2.35 crore) from a person near the Bangladesh-India border in Chuadanga, UNB reports.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from BGB-6 battalion conducted a raid in the Thakurpur area of the district's Damurhuda upazila and spotted the alleged smuggler, said Nistar Ahmed, additional director of the battalion.