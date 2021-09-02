Gold bars worth Tk 23.5m seized in Chuadanga

Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday seized 11 gold bars worth Tk 23.5 million (Tk 2.35 crore) from a person near the Bangladesh-India border in Chuadanga, UNB reports.
Acting on a tip-off, a team from BGB-6 battalion conducted a raid in the Thakurpur area of the district's Damurhuda upazila and spotted the alleged smuggler, said Nistar Ahmed, additional director of the battalion.
When the accused was ordered to spot, he fled from the spot, leaving a bag behind -- near a graveyard along the border. The BGB personnel found the gold bars, weighing 3.74 kg, in the bag.