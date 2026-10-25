‘Honey trap’ gang lures wealthy men into rooms, then blackmails them
The scheme began with introductions on social media, where the suspects gradually built fake romantic relationships with their targets before luring them to designated apartments or hotel rooms.
Other gang members would be waiting there. They would then intimidate the victims, hold them hostage and physically assault them. The gang would record compromising photos and videos and extort money by threatening to make the material public.
The Wari division of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested five members of a suspected gang accused of extorting money through blackmail using this so-called “honey trap” scheme. They were arrested during a raid on a residential building in the capital’s Turag area on Saturday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police disclosed the information in a press release on Sunday.
The arrestees are Abdur Rahman, 38; Pritam Biswas, also known as Anik Sheikh, 30; Arthojeet Bhakta, also known as Siddhartha, 20; Sabrin Kabir Prema, also known as Neha, 22; and Sadia Yasmin, also known as Mahi, 21.
According to police, Abdur Rahman is the alleged ringleader. Five mobile phones, three blank cheques and a torture belt were recovered from their possession.
Sources in the DB’s Wari division said the gang’s female members used fake identities on social media to establish romantic relationships with financially well-off men, including middle-aged and older businessmen.
They would then lure the men to designated apartments or hotel rooms.
There, the gang’s male members would hold the victims hostage, intimidate them and subject them to physical abuse. They would then extort money by threatening to publish compromising photos and videos. Even after paying once, the victims would not be left alone.
During the preliminary investigation, police learned that the gang members would demand additional payments through further blackmail.
According to police, the suspects frequently changed their residences and hideouts to evade law enforcement. They also used SIM cards registered under fake names and social media accounts created with false identities.
The DMP has urged people to exercise caution when using social media and to inform the police promptly if they fall victim to fraud or blackmail.