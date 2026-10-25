‘Honey trap’ gang lures wealthy men into rooms, then blackmails them

The scheme began with introductions on social media, where the suspects gradually built fake romantic relationships with their targets before luring them to designated apartments or hotel rooms.

Other gang members would be waiting there. They would then intimidate the victims, hold them hostage and physically assault them. The gang would record compromising photos and videos and extort money by threatening to make the material public.

The Wari division of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested five members of a suspected gang accused of extorting money through blackmail using this so-called “honey trap” scheme. They were arrested during a raid on a residential building in the capital’s Turag area on Saturday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police disclosed the information in a press release on Sunday.