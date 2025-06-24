Statements of 2 rights orgs
Mob violence a grave violation of rights, govt can’t evade responsibility
If a person commits a crime or faces serious allegations, he must be brought to justice under the existing laws of the country. The creation of a mob or the public taking the law into their own hands, without due legal process, is a serious violation of human rights.
If such acts of mob violence continue unchecked, those risks further complicate the path toward ensuring justice in the future.
Two human rights organisations said those in separate press statements issued on Monday.
The two organisations, Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) and Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), strongly condemned and protested the abusive and violent behaviour directed at former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda.
Government silence is empowering violent groups: ASK
In its statement, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) said that if any citizen faces serious allegations, actions could be taken only through the procedures laid out in the constitution and laws of the country.
Resorting to insulting or violent behaviour going outside the judicial system not only violates individual rights, but also undermines the very foundations of a civilised and democratic state, it added.
ASK also warned that deliberate repetition of such incidents will set a dangerous precedent of a culture of impunity. It suggested that such behaviour signals a covert attempt to normalise and institutionalise “mob justice” in place of the rule of law.
ASK thinks that the government cannot avoid its responsibility for such incidents.
According to the statement, no effective action has been observed so far from the authorities in response to such orchestrated acts of violence. The apparent silence and inaction of relevant government bodies are indirectly encouraging these violent groups, the organisation said.
It called on the state to take preventive measures without delay.
Justice must be served through law, not mob action: HRSS
Another rights group, the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), said in its statement that any person accused of committing a crime must be tried according to the law.
According to it, the incident of mobs taking the law into their own hands is a severe breach of human rights. Such actions challenge the legal framework, moral values, and justice system of the country.
The organisation called on the interim government, relevant authorities, and law enforcement agencies to ensure a full investigation into such incidents, bring the perpetrators to justice, and take effective steps to prevent such unwarranted situations in the future.
On Sunday, a mob gathered outside the Uttara residence of former CEC KM Nurul Huda.
The mob forcibly brought him out of his residence, placed a garland of shoes, and assaulted, with one person was seen hitting him with a shoe.
A video of this, including the moment he was garlanded and beaten, has gone viral on social media. After the assault, he was handed over to the police.
Nurul Huda served as chief election commissioner during the December 2018 general election.
That election faced widespread allegations of ballot-stuffing on the night before the voting day, a controversy later dubbed as “the midnight election”.
On Sunday, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) filed a case against Nurul Huda and two other former CECs who served during the Awami League government.
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 19 others were also made accused in the case.