Mob violence a grave violation of rights, govt can’t evade responsibility

If a person commits a crime or faces serious allegations, he must be brought to justice under the existing laws of the country. The creation of a mob or the public taking the law into their own hands, without due legal process, is a serious violation of human rights.

If such acts of mob violence continue unchecked, those risks further complicate the path toward ensuring justice in the future.

Two human rights organisations said those in separate press statements issued on Monday.

The two organisations, Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) and Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), strongly condemned and protested the abusive and violent behaviour directed at former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda.