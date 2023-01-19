Headmistress jailed for selling new free textbooks in Habiganj

A headmistress of a government primary school has been arrested on charges of selling new books meant for distribution for free among students, reports UNB.

Ayesha Akter, the accused headmistress at Kadamtali Government Primary School in Shayestaganj upazila of the district, was sent to jail in a case over the recovery of the books stocked for selling on Wednesday.

Murshed Alam, inspector (investigation) of Shayestaganj police station, said a total of 394 books of several classes were recovered from a three-wheeler van in front of a fuel station in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.