Headmistress jailed for selling new free textbooks in Habiganj

During the interrogation, the van driver Chhaid Hossain said that the headmistress gave him the books for selling, he said.
Later, a team of police led by sub-inspector Saidul Islam conducted a drive in the headmistress’s house and found 94 more books wrapped in a plastic sack.
During the primary questioning, the accused headmistress said she collected 752 books from a reserved warehouse of Railway Colony Government Primary School to distribute among students on 27 December last year.
After distributing some books, she hoarded the rest of the books on her own to sell on the market, the inspector said.
Upazila education officer Mohammad Ali filed a case accusing the headmistress in this connection.