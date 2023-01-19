Crime

Headmistress jailed for selling new free textbooks in Habiganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Habiganj districtProthom Alo illustration

A headmistress of a government primary school has been arrested on charges of selling new books meant for distribution for free among students, reports UNB.

Ayesha Akter, the accused headmistress at Kadamtali Government Primary School in Shayestaganj upazila of the district, was sent to jail in a case over the recovery of the books stocked for selling on Wednesday.

Murshed Alam, inspector (investigation) of Shayestaganj police station, said a total of 394 books of several classes were recovered from a three-wheeler van in front of a fuel station in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

During the interrogation, the van driver Chhaid Hossain said that the headmistress gave him the books for selling, he said.

Later, a team of police led by sub-inspector Saidul Islam conducted a drive in the headmistress’s house and found 94 more books wrapped in a plastic sack.

During the primary questioning, the accused headmistress said she collected 752 books from a reserved warehouse of Railway Colony Government Primary School to distribute among students on 27 December last year.

After distributing some books, she hoarded the rest of the books on her own to sell on the market, the inspector said.

Upazila education officer Mohammad Ali filed a case accusing the headmistress in this connection.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment