Gunfight leaves 3 dead in Rangamati

Prior to the 2018 election, Myanmar’s armed group Arakan Liberation Party was split, and a portion of the group then formed Mog Liberation Party in Rangamati.
The Mog Party is believed to have a stronghold in Rajashtali upazila and its name came up in several clashes that took place recently.
According to locals and police sources, a 7-8 member team of Mog Party was on its way to Kechipara after its regular patrol in Gaindya union parishad.
When the patrolling team arrived in Balumura area between Tangkripara and Kechipara, another armed group opened fire. Both groups exchange firing for at least 30 minutes.
Later, locals spotted three dead bodies on the spot. Locals said all three deceased are members of the Mog Party and none of the deceased was identified. Police, however, did not arrive in the spot until 1:00am.
Rajasthali and Kaptai circle additional superintendent of police Md Abu Saleh told Prothom Alo, “We heard that firing left three people dead in Gaindya union and we are trying to get the details. Since the spot is in a remote area, we could not arrive there yet due to security concerns.”