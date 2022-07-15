Stepfather rapes and kills three-year-old girl, chargesheet says

After her divorce, Tanzina's mother got acquainted with Mohiuddin, a resident of Brahmanbaria, over the mobile phone. Later they got married.

Tanzina's mother came to Dhaka along with Tanzina after the marriage and they began living in a rented house with Mohiuddin in Korail Beltala or Banani.

Tanzina's mother works for a garments factory. Her husband Mohiuddin worked in a hotel, but would not work properly. He would not pay for family expenses properly either. They would often fight over this.

On the morning of the incident, the couple had an altercation. After the fight, the wife walked out of the house to go to a relation's house in Madaripur, leaving her daughter Tanzina at home in Dhaka. At around 11:00am, Mohiuddin's wife called him to ask about Tanzina. Mohiuddin told her that Tanzina had fallen down the stairs and was unconscious. Tanzina's mother rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where she found her daughter's dead body.

Police seized Tanzina's blood stained dress, pants, the bed sheet and a white quilt as evidence. Mohiuddin was arrested in the case. He admitted in court to killing Tanzina.