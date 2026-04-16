College student killed in Chattogram: Thrown into lift shaft from 8th floor while trying to escape
A 17-year-old college student, Ashfaq Kabir Sazid, was allegedly beaten and then thrown into a lift shaft from the 8th floor of an under-construction building in Chattogram after attempting to escape his attackers.
The incident took place in an under-construction building in the Mousumi Residential Area on DC Road under Chawkbazar police station on Sunday night.
The victim’s father, Abul Hashem Sikdar, filed a lawsuit with the police station on Tuesday, naming seven individuals as accused. Police have so far arrested the building’s security guard, Enamul Haque. The incident came to light following the arrest.
Ashfaq Kabir Sazid was a first-year student at BAF Shaheen College Chattogram. His family is from Chakaria upazila in Cox’s Bazar, and he had been living in a rented house near the DC Road graveyard in Bakalia.
According to the case statement, on the afternoon of the incident, Sazid received a phone call from his friend Fardin Hasan, who asked him to meet at an intersection in the Mousumi Residential Area on Bakalia Access Road.
While they were speaking there, a group of youths—including Aimon, Anik, Rana Michael, Ilias, Enayet Ullah, and Miskatul Qayes—allegedly threatened him with sharp weapons and forcibly took him away.
At one stage, in an attempt to save himself, Sazid managed to enter a nearby under-construction building, locked the gate from inside, and ran up to the 8th floor.
However, as the attackers forced the gate, the security guard Enamul Haque reportedly opened it, allowing them to enter. The group then went upstairs, assaulted Sazid, and ultimately threw him from the 8th floor into the lift shaft.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where physicians later declared him dead.
Chawkbazar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Babul Azad said efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the remaining suspects. Investigators are also working to determine the motive behind the killing, including whether it was linked to a conflict involving youth gangs.
The victim’s father, Abul Hashem Sikdar, stated that his son had no involvement in politics and demanded a swift investigation.
“My son was not involved in any political activity. The reason behind his murder must be uncovered quickly. I want exemplary punishment for those responsible,” he said.