College student killed in Chattogram: Thrown into lift shaft from 8th floor while trying to escape

The victim’s father, Abul Hashem Sikdar, filed a lawsuit with the police station on Tuesday, naming seven individuals as accused. Police have so far arrested the building’s security guard, Enamul Haque. The incident came to light following the arrest.

Ashfaq Kabir Sazid was a first-year student at BAF Shaheen College Chattogram. His family is from Chakaria upazila in Cox’s Bazar, and he had been living in a rented house near the DC Road graveyard in Bakalia.

According to the case statement, on the afternoon of the incident, Sazid received a phone call from his friend Fardin Hasan, who asked him to meet at an intersection in the Mousumi Residential Area on Bakalia Access Road.