44,000 involved in fascism arrested, 73pc released

On 16 September, a flash procession was held in Shyamoli, Dhaka, by the Awami League whose activities are currently banned. Several individuals were detained during the protest. According to police, another group of Awami League activists had prepared in advance and attempted to rescue the detainees by detonating crude bombs (cocktails).

As flash processions by the Awami League continue to increase across Dhaka, the attempt to forcibly free detainees has intensified pressure on the police. In response, top levels of the government and police hierarchy have instructed field-level officers to take proactive measures to stop such unauthorised gatherings.

The rising number of Awami League rallies has also been discussed in recent meetings at the home ministry and the police headquarters. Officials have pointed out not only weaknesses in police enforcement but also the high number of arrested individuals who are being released on bail. They believe many of those released are re-engaging in anti-government activities.

Against this backdrop, the police headquarters reviewed arrest and bail data from 5 August 2024 to 3 September 2025. A report titled 'Data on Arrests and Bail of Individuals Involved in Fascism' stated that 44,472 individuals had been arrested during this 13-month period. Of them, 32,371 received bail—about 73 per cent of the total.