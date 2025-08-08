Dismembered body found after opening abandoned travel bag
Police on Friday morning recovered a dismembered body from an abandoned travel bag in the Station Road area of Tongi in Gazipur.
Local people noticed the abandoned bag lying on the road in front of a biryani shop in the morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately. THe person is estimated to be around 35 years old.
According to police and local people, several curious passers-by noticed the abandoned travel bag and opened it, only to find the mutilated body inside. Tongi east police arrived at the scene around 9:00 am and recovered the body.
Tongi East police station officer-in-charge (OC) Faridul Islam said the man had been killed and his body cut into several pieces, which were then stuffed into the bag and abandoned. The remains have been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College morgue in Gazipur.
The OC further said, “We are working to establish the identity of the victim. Legal proceedings are underway.”