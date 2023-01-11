Two killed by miscreants in Chattogram

Abdul Monaf, a member of Sahrafbhata union perished (UP), said Muzahid along with six others were injured around 7 pm on Tuesday when a group of miscreants came to the house of one Ajhar Mia to attack Muzahid’s brother Didar following an old enmity and opened fired. At that time, locals came forward and tried to hold the miscreants but they managed to flee the scene after stabbing some of them.

The injured were first rushed to the Rangunia Upazila Health Complex and later were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Muzahid died while undergoing treatment at the CMCH around 9.00pm, he added.