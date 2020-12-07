Haji Salim's illegal petrol pump, more establishments demolished: BIWTA

The BIWTA evicted 265 establishments on the bank of Buriganga river in Dhaka's Islambagh, including an illegal petrol pump of MP Haji Salim, in drives conducted on Sunday and Monday, reports UNB.

During the drive, the BIWTA officials recovered about three acres of government land.

Executive magistrate Mahbub Jamil and Dhaka river port official Gulzar Ali led the drive.