Haji Salim's illegal petrol pump, more establishments demolished: BIWTA

Prothom Alo English Desk
Kerajiganj
default-image

The BIWTA evicted 265 establishments on the bank of Buriganga river in Dhaka's Islambagh, including an illegal petrol pump of MP Haji Salim, in drives conducted on Sunday and Monday, reports UNB.

During the drive, the BIWTA officials recovered about three acres of government land.

Executive magistrate Mahbub Jamil and Dhaka river port official Gulzar Ali led the drive.

Ali said member of parliament Salim had illegally occupied the land and set up fish storage, several warehouses and petrol pump.

He said they would evict all illegal establishments on both sides of the river.

