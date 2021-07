Hashem Foods chairman and managing director Abul Hashem, and his two sons Hasib bin Hashem and Tareque Ibrahim, on Monday were granted bail in the case pertaining to the Rupganj fire in which 52 had died.

Narayanganj sessions judge Anisur Rahman granted their bail after the hearing in court. However, the court denied bail plea from three other accused on the case.

Narayanganj Sessions Judge Court public prosecutor Moniruzzaman Bulbul confirmed this to Prothom Alo.