Haji Salim moves to BSMMU just after a day in prison

When asked, Keraniganj central prison jailer Md Mahbubul Islam told Prothom Alo that "Haji Salim is suffering from several health complexities, including heart disease. In line with the court’s direction over ensuring his proper treatment, he has been taken to BSMMU today, Monday at 9:00am in an ambulance."
Haji Salim’s lawyer Pran Nath told Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon that "Haji Salim was feeling unwell while he was taken to the custody from the court yesterday, Sunday evening. The jail authorities were shown the court direction over providing him proper treatment. Therefore, he was taken to BSMMU hospital."
Mahbubul Islam said lawmaker Haji Salim is given first-class division facility in jail. He had dinner in central prison yesterday, Sunday night. The meal menu included rice, fish and meat.
On 22 May, Sunday, a court in Dhaka sent lawmaker Haji Salim to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over amassing wealth beyond known sources.
Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 passed the order after the lawmaker surrendered at the court seeking bail. The court rejected his bail plea and ordered him to be sent to jail.
Earlier on 10 February, the full text of the High Court’s verdict was published upholding the 10-year imprisonment sentence of Haji Salim in this graft case.
The top court ordered him to surrender before the Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 within 30 days of receiving the verdict.
A lawmaker from Dhaka-7 constituency, Haji Salim had been behind bars for a month in this case 13 years ago but he was later walked out of jail on bail. In the meantime, he was elected a member of parliament twice.
On 24 September 2007, the ACC filed a case against Haji Salim and his wife Gulshan Ara on allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources and concealing information in their wealth statements.
The trial court delivered its verdict on 27 April 2008, sentencing Haji Selim to 13 years in jail. He faced 10-year imprisonment on charges of amassing wealth beyond known sources and a fine of Tk 1 million (10 lakh). Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of imprisonment.
He faced another three-year imprisonment for concealing information in his wealth statement. The verdict said Haji Salim will serve both sentences simultaneously.