Haji Salim moves to BSMMU just after a day in prison

When asked, Keraniganj central prison jailer Md Mahbubul Islam told Prothom Alo that "Haji Salim is suffering from several health complexities, including heart disease. In line with the court’s direction over ensuring his proper treatment, he has been taken to BSMMU today, Monday at 9:00am in an ambulance."

Haji Salim’s lawyer Pran Nath told Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon that "Haji Salim was feeling unwell while he was taken to the custody from the court yesterday, Sunday evening. The jail authorities were shown the court direction over providing him proper treatment. Therefore, he was taken to BSMMU hospital."

Mahbubul Islam said lawmaker Haji Salim is given first-class division facility in jail. He had dinner in central prison yesterday, Sunday night. The meal menu included rice, fish and meat.