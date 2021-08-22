Crime and Law

HC asks probe into death of school student due to bullying

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The High Court (HC) Sunday issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain in four weeks as to why their inaction in stopping bullying at educational institutions across the country, reports BSS.

A High Court division virtual bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

“The court in its rule asked as to why it should not pass an order to formulate a policy or guidelines to prevent bullying at academic institutions,” said advocate Md Tanvir Ahmed, who moved the plea before the court.

The High Court also ordered to investigate the death of Azwad Ahnaf Karim.

Azwad, a tenth grade student of Ideal School and College’s Banasree wing, allegedly died from bulimia and anorexia after suffering constant bullying from his classmates and teachers for his overweight.

The court asked Dhaka district education officer to submit an inquiry report over Azwad death within the next 60 working days.

