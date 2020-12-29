HC dismisses bail plea of JKG’s Sabrina

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea of JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus test reports, reports BSS.

“Not pressed,” said the order passed by the High Court division bench comprising justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and justice KM Zahid Sarwar.

Confirming the matter to the newspersons, deputy attorney general Md Monirul Islam said now the accused would not be able to come out on bail.

The proceedings of the case is now going on at the trial court and 13 out of the total 43 witnesses have so far testified in the case against eight people including Sabrina and her husband and JKG CEO Ariful Haque Chowdhury.

The court on 20 August framed charges against the eight accused in the case.