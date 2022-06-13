HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case

The High Court granted six months bail to the suspended sub-inspector of police Md Hasan Uddin, one of the accused in the murder case of Rayhan Ahmed in police custody, UNB reports.

HC bench of Justice SM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Atwar Rahman passed the order on Sunday.

Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kazal and Abdul Alim Bhuiyan Jewel appeared for the accused while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee represented the state during the hearing.