HC grants anticipatory bail to 11 lawyers in a DSA case

Earlier on 14 September, advocate Abul Kalam Muhammad Azad, secretary of Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers' Council Mymensingh wing filed a case under DSA against 11 pro-BNP lawyers in Mymensingh.
Former president of the district bar association and a member of the central committee of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum, advocate Nurul Haque was named the main accused.
Other accused were Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Osman Gani Mallick Makhan, Mahbubur Rashid Tamanna, Abul Kalam Azad, Ariful Islam Sohag, Raisul Islam and Tofazzal Hossain, Ahsan Ullah Anar, Johorul Islam and Shamsurnnahar.