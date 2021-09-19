Crime and Law

HC grants anticipatory bail to 11 lawyers in a DSA case

Prothom Alo English Desk
High Court
High CourtFile photo

The High Court (HC) has granted anticipatory bail to 11 advocates accused in a case under Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

HC bench of justice Md Mostafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajal passed the order on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Earlier on 14 September, advocate Abul Kalam Muhammad Azad, secretary of Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers' Council Mymensingh wing filed a case under DSA against 11 pro-BNP lawyers in Mymensingh.

Former president of the district bar association and a member of the central committee of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum, advocate Nurul Haque was named the main accused.

Advertisement

Other accused were Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Osman Gani Mallick Makhan, Mahbubur Rashid Tamanna, Abul Kalam Azad, Ariful Islam Sohag, Raisul Islam and Tofazzal Hossain, Ahsan Ullah Anar, Johorul Islam and Shamsurnnahar.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement