HC hands over four NSU trustees to police

The accused are: Rehana Rahman, MA Kashem, Mohammad Shahjahan and Benazir Ahmed.
A HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam and Justice Md Izarul Haque came up with the order following a bail hearing.
While conducting hearing, the HC observed money laundering and corruption are more dangerous than the murder as they have an impact on the entire nation.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lodged the case against six, including the chairman of NSU trustee board, on 5 May, on charges of laundering over Tk 3.03 billion in the name of purchasing land for NSU campus.
Of them, four appealed for anticipatory bail. Senior lawyer Fida M Kamal and Mizan Sayeed represented the accused in the hearing while lawyer Kurshid Alam the ACC.
Deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin told Prothom Alo that following the HC order, the four were handed over to the police.