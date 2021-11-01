HC issues rules over returning customers' money stuck in payment gateway

Lawyer Sabrina Zerin and Lawyer M Abdul Qaium moved the plea before the court while deputy attorney general Nowroj Md Russel Chowdhury argued for the state.
Consumer rights group Conscious Consumers Society (CCS) filed the writ on 21 October.
Officials concerned including commerce secretary, Bangladesh Bank governor and director of the commerce ministry's WTO Cell were made respondents to the writ.
Earlier, CCS had sent legal notices to the officials concerned and finally they filed the writ as their notices were not answered.