Crime and Law

HC issues rules over returning customers' money stuck in payment gateway

BSS
Dhaka
High Court
High CourtFile photo

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why their 'inaction' shall not be declared illegal in returning e-commerce customers' money stuck in different mobile financial services and payment gateways.

A High Court division bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed in this regard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lawyer Sabrina Zerin and Lawyer M Abdul Qaium moved the plea before the court while deputy attorney general Nowroj Md Russel Chowdhury argued for the state.

Consumer rights group Conscious Consumers Society (CCS) filed the writ on 21 October.

Advertisement

Officials concerned including commerce secretary, Bangladesh Bank governor and director of the commerce ministry's WTO Cell were made respondents to the writ.

Earlier, CCS had sent legal notices to the officials concerned and finally they filed the writ as their notices were not answered.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement