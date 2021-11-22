HC summons judge’s explanation on granting bail to Regency hotel directors

The HC bench of justice Md Nzarul Islam Talukder and AKM Zahirul Haque passed the order staying the bail granted to the managing director of the hotel Reza Kibria and director Fahim Arif Motahar.
The bench also asked the two accused to surrender to lower court within two weeks.
Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said some UK immigrant Bangladeshis filed a case against the two directors accusing the duo of misappropriating Tk 18 crore they provided to build a hotel under the Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort Ltd.
On 18 March, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Satyabrata Sikder granted the two accused bail in this case.
The plaintiffs filed a petition challenging the bail order with the metropolitan session judge court which got rejected.
Later they filed a petition with the High Court in this regard.
Lawyer Murad Reza presented the petitioners’ side at the court on Monday while Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for ACC and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the state.