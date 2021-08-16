HC summons two police investigators over death of Minu Akhter

The High Court on Monday summoned two investigating officers in Chattogram to appear before it on 1 September in connection with the imprisonment of Minu Akhter and subsequent death in a road accident, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Jahangir Hossain and justice Md Atoar Rahman asked the two IOs—sub-inspector of Kotwali police station Zubaiyer Mridha and sub-inspector of Bayezid Bostami police station Khorshed Alam—to appear before the court with the case documents, including post-mortem report of Minu’s death and her confessional statement on how she went to jail instead of another woman Kulsum Akter in a murder case.