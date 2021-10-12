Four-member board can be formed for Evaly, HC opines

The court set Wednesday to hold a hearing to pass an order in this regard.
The court is considering forming an interim board consisting one retired justice, one jurist, one secretary and one chartered accountant to make decisions and assess liabilities of the company, said AKM Badruddoza lawyer for RJSC.
The court sought names of former or incumbent three secretaries and one additional secretary from the commerce ministry to choose one of them as a board member.
Lawyer AM Masum and Syed Mahsib Hossain presented the petitioner's side at the court and Tapash Kanti Bal presented the ministry of commerce, directorate of national consumer rights protection and Bangladesh competition commission.
Lawyer AKM Badruddoza appeared for RJSC.
"Disposing the liquidation application of Evaly will be a lengthy process and in the meantime there is no one to take decisions on the company as both the directors are currently in jail. So, the court made this suggestion," said lawyer AKM Badruddoza.
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the platform, were arrested on 16 September after a customer Arif Baker filed a case at Gulshan police station.