HC to pass order on phone tapping 29 Sept

The High Court has set 29 September to pass its order on a writ petition seeking its directives on investigating phone tapping and prevention of leaked phone conversations, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman fixed new date for giving its decision. It was earlier scheduled for Sunday.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir argued in favor of the writ petitioners. The state's deputy attorney general questioned the admissibility of the writ petition.

On 10 August, a writ petition was filed before the HC seeking directions to stop phone tapping. In the writ petition, instructions have been sought to investigate 20 incidents of leaked phone conversations.



