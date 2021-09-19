HC to pass order on phone tapping 29 Sept

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the writ petition on behalf of 10 lawyers of the Supreme Court. In the writ petition, the secretary, department of posts and telecommunications, secretary, department of information and communication technology, ministry of telecommunications and information technology and the chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BRTC) were made defendants.
Seeking directions for investigation the writ petition mentioned 20 incidents of phone tapping from 2013 to 2021 including that of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Moudud Ahmed.
The leaked conversations have been widely used by different TV channels and some of those went viral on social media too. Earlier, the petitioners had sent a legal notice to the BRTC demanding an end to phone tapping. But they did not get any reply and hence filed the writ.