HC to rule on writ over Viqarunnisa principal Tuesday

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition seeking its directives to refrain Kamrun Nahar from discharging duties.
The HC also fixed Tuesday for delivering order on the petition.
Lawyer Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiya Russel stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar represented the state.
Earlier on Sunday a writ was filed with the HC seeking its directives to bar Kamrun Nahar from discharging duties and departmental action against her over the conversation with Mir Shahabuddin.
Mohammad Morshed Alam, a guardian filed the petition.
Education secretary, director general of education directorate and chairman of the governing body has been made respondent to the writ.
Lawyer Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiya Russel, said the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College principal Kamrun Nahar has lost her moral position to hold the post of principal as she used offensive words during the conversation which will affect the students.
Recently an audio clip of the conversation between the principal and the leader of Guardian Forum over phone was leaked.
The 4.39 minutes conversation between them went viral on social media raising question about the principal’s use of abusive words.
Besides, the leaked audio clips also tarnished the image and tradition of the school, said members of the governing body of the school.