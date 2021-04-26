Hefazat leader, 9 others arrested over Brahmanbaria violence

Police in a drive arrested ten people including a local leader of Hefazat e-Islam from different parts of Brahmanbaria district in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

They were arrested in connection with the last month's mayhem carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam supporters in the district.

The arrests were made after identifying the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence, according to the special branch of district police.

Mufti Zakaria Khan, 43, assistant publicity secretary of district unit Hefazat-e-Islam and also the teacher of Brahmanbaria Jamia Yunisia Madrasa was among the arrestee, said police.