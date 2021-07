The court on 28 June, showed him arrested in the case filed with the capital's Paltan police station and placed him on five-day remand.

Hefazat-e-Islam carried out atrocities in capital’s Motijheel, Paltan and adjacent areas on 5 May, 2013, vandalising hundreds of vehicles, shops, offices, and setting those on fire.

Many cases were filed against the Hefazat leaders with Paltan and Motijheel police stations in this regard.