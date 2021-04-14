Hefazat leader Mufti Sharifullah placed on one-day remand

The court on Wednesday granted police a day remand for Mufti Sharifullah, a central leader of Hefazat-e-Islam. He was arrested from capital’s Jatrabari on Tuesday.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Jatrabari police station Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening that they sought a seven-day remand for interrogation after producing Sharifullah to the chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka. But the court granted one-day remand following the hearing.