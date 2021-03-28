Hefazat men attack Kishoreganj AL office, 50 injured

At least 50 persons were injured in clashes between Awami League men and Hefazat-e-Islam supporters in Kishoreganj on Sunday. Hefazat men allegedly attacked the Awami League office amidst the general strike called by the religious groups.

District Awami League organising secretary Aminul Islam, district unit president of Bangladesh Chhatra League Anwar Hossain, general secretary Foyez Oman and Hefazat leader Mawlana KM Nazimuddin were among the injured.