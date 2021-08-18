Helena Jahangir gives confessional statement in narcotics case

When she was giving confessional statement, lawyer Shafiqul Islam submitted a petition for her bail in a separate court.
However, the court of metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan fixed Thursday for the bail hearing.
Earlier in the day, another Dhaka court rejected a bail petition of Helana Jahangir in a fraud case filed with Dhaka's Pallabi police station.
Metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after her lawyer moved a petition seeking bail in the case.
The same court on Tuesday granted her bail in another case filed with the same police station under the Telecommunications Control Act.
On the night of 29 July, members of Rapid Action Battalion-1 (Rab) arrested Helena Jahangir from her Gulshan residence, four days after she was removed from her post of a ruling Awami League's sub-committee.
The elite force members "seized foreign liquor, illegal walkie-talkie sets, casino equipment and deer skins" during a four-hour raid on her home.
Later another raid was conducted at Joyjatra IPTV station in Mirpur and it was sealed after recovering illegal equipment.
Later the court placed Helena on a 17-day remand in four cases.