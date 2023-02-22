Ex-AL MP lands in jail in rape case

Azizul Haque was elected parliamentarian from Pabna-2 in 2014 last.

It is learnt that a woman filed a rape case with a Dhaka court against Azizul Haque on 19 April in 2022.

The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the case. Later, the PBI submitted a charge sheet to the court on 5 January, this year.

As per the charge sheet, the plaintiff and the lawmaker got acquainted in 2001. Then Azizul Haque developed an intimate relationship with the woman on the pretext of marrying her. Later, the woman gave birth to a baby. But the accused denied the fatherhood of the baby and stopped contacting the victim.

According to the DNA report, Azizul Haque is the biological father of the baby.