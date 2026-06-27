A sack of bones, a DNA test and a phone call unravel a murder mystery

A sack was found on the bank of a river. When it was opened, police discovered a human skull, several teeth and bones. There were no answers as to who the victim was, how the person had died, or why the body had been concealed.

The incident is from 26 December 2022. The remains were recovered from the eastern bank of the Chandana-Barashia River in West Gondardia Sardarpara of Madhukhali, Faridpur. Madhukhali police station filed a murder case, but both the victim and the suspect were listed as unidentified.

Police initially made little headway in the investigation. Despite extensive efforts, they were unable to establish the victim's identity. In February 2023, the case was handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The mystery was eventually solved through a missing person's general diary (GD), a DNA test and a phone conversation between a father and his son. The PBI identified the victim as 11-year-old Mursalin Sheikh. Investigators said his stepfather, Mizanur Rahman, confessed to killing the boy and dumping his body in the river. He is now facing trial.