Family blames 'Seven Star Group’ for youth murder in Gulshan
Members of ‘Seven Star Group’ are involved in the killing of Suman Mia alias Tele Suman in the capital’s Gulshan area, says his family. According to them, the murder was committed due to the victim’s rivalry with the gang over internet connection business.
In their investigation, the police are prioritising the family's allegation, but also looking into other suspected reasons.
A terrorist group shot and killed Suman Mia near the Police Plaza in Gulshan around 9:00 pm on Thursday. His wife, Moushumi Akter, filed a murder case with the Gulshan police station on Friday.
It was noted in the case that a certain Rubel from the group and his associates severed internet cable connections provided by Suman, and even beat him up on multiple occasions. In continuation of the rivalry, they shot him dead on Thursday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Moushumi Akter said her husband used to run an internet service business called 'Priyojon' in the TB Gate area of Mohakhali. Rubel also runs a similar business in the area. They developed a rivalry during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and it continued in the following years.
Akter Sheikh, father-in-law of Suman, said at the morgue of the Dhaka Medical College that his son-in-law helped the police arrest an associate of Rubel with firearms. Being aggrieved, the Rubel gang beat him on multiple occasions and even filed a lawsuit against him. Recently, they served a death threat to Suman.
In this regard, Tarek Mahmud, deputy commissioner (Gulshan division) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the police are yet to be clear about the motive behind the murder. They are investigating if there were other issues than the business rivalry.
Nobody has been arrested yet over the incident, he noted, adding the Detective Branch (DB) and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are investigating the murder.
According to the police record, Suman was accused in six to seven cases, including extortion and assault.