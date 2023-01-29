Councillor himself involved in hill-cutting

There is mention of three hills in the records of Uttar Pahartali mouza in the Akbar Shah area of Chattogram city. Local ward councillor Zahurul Alam alias Jasim and his wife Tachhlima Begum own 12 decimals of land there. And Zahurul took advantage of being the owner of that land.

Local environmentalists and locals allege that the councillor’s men are involved in cutting down all the three hills there. Zahurul is selling plots by destroying those hills. He also has a cattle farm there.

According to the environment department, only 20 per cent of the three hills on the 8.60 acres of land remain now. About one acre of the hill land is privately owned and the rest is under various government agencies.