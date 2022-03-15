Hoseni Dalan blast: Two sentenced to jail

A Dhaka special anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sentenced two men to seven and 10 years in jail, respectively, in the 2015 Hoseni Dalan blast case, reports UNB.

Judge Mojibur Rahman of the Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal handed down the punishment to Arman alias Monir (10 years) and Kabir Hossain (seven years) in the case filed over the bomb blast at Hoseni Dalan during the Tajia procession preparations ahead of the holy Ashura in 2015.

The court also imposed a fine of TK 10,000 on each of the two, but acquitted six other accused in this case due to lack of evidence.