Housewife arrested for killing landlady in Joypurhat

Police arrested a housewife for allegedly killing her landlady for Tk 30,000 at Rupnagar area of Joypurhat city, UNB reports.
The arrestee has been identified as Jharna Akhtar Neela and the victim as Shefali Begum.
Jharna was arrested from Rupnagar area in the city on Tuesday afternoon, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Police Station Habibur Rahman Habibi told UNB.
Advertisement
She has reportedly confessed to killing Shefali.
OC Habibi said Jharna tried to hijack Tk 30,000 from her landlady at some point on the night of 13 March.
During the attempt, she hit the landlady in the head and ran away with the money.
Shefali succumbed to her injuries. Jharna hid the body and later buried it.