Crime and Law

Housewife arrested for killing landlady in Joypurhat

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police arrested a housewife for allegedly killing her landlady for Tk 30,000 at Rupnagar area of Joypurhat city, UNB reports.

The arrestee has been identified as Jharna Akhtar Neela and the victim as Shefali Begum.

Jharna was arrested from Rupnagar area in the city on Tuesday afternoon, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Police Station Habibur Rahman Habibi told UNB.

Advertisement

She has reportedly confessed to killing Shefali.

OC Habibi said Jharna tried to hijack Tk 30,000 from her landlady at some point on the night of 13 March.

During the attempt, she hit the landlady in the head and ran away with the money.

Shefali succumbed to her injuries. Jharna hid the body and later buried it.

Read more from Crime and Law

More News

Mother sentenced to life for killing her own child

Mother sentenced to life for killing her own child

Sadharan Bima Corporation: 10 yrs of fraud, Tk 260m misappropriated

Sadharan Bima Corporation: 10 yrs of fraud, Tk 260m misappropriated

Cartoonist Kishore admitted to DMCH following court order

Cartoonist Kishore admitted to DMCH following court order

Yunus seeks unconditional apology to court

Yunus seeks unconditional apology to court