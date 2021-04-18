Housewife 'murdered', family destroyed by wrath of a loan shark

A housewife was murdered by a money lender named Kayesh Talukder at Joinkathi Upazila in Patuakhali on 9 April, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Purnima.
Moreover, her husband was also forced to flee the village after being tortured by Kayes Talukder and his men.
According to sources, Purnima's husband Rakhal Bhodro took a loan of Taka 235,000 from Kayes in 2016. But despite Rakhal paying back the amount with an 8 per cent interest rate within four years, Kayesh unjustly demanded his land as settlement.
Rakhal was forced to write off 51 per cent of his land to Kayesh and his family members in the face of continued threats.
However, Rakhal was still not spared from Kayes’ wrath. Kayes’ men abducted Rakhal on last September and brutally tortured him for three straight days in an attempt to displace Rakhal's family from the land.
Although Rakhal fled after the incident, Kayes did not stop. He targeted Purnima.
According to Rakhal's sister Shobha Rani, Kayes and his men continuously harassed Purnima and made her life a living hell in last few months.
Purnima used to sleep at different rooms of the house to camouflage from the goons. On the night of the murder, Purnima came back to her room to stop her 2-year old daughter from crying. Later, she slept in that room with her two children on both sides.
In the middle of the night, her elder son Akash Bhodro rushed to her room after hearing footsteps and unknown voices only to find the lifeless body of her mother lying down with her clothes wrapped around her neck.
"My mother had bruises on her neck, on her left arm and below the knee," said Akash.
The mother-in-law of the victim Sharswati Rani said that she saw 5-6 men fleeing from the house on the night of the murder.
However she could not see their faces as it was dark outside, she added.
The doctors conducting post-mortem on Purnima's body confirmed that she was murdered. They said the confirmation on whether the victim was raped or not could be made after further investigation.
Although Kayes disappeared for a few days following the murder, he came back to the area again and resumed tormenting the victim's family. Moreover, Kayes and his men have put a boundary wall around their land too.
Akash, victim's son, has been receiving continuous death threats from Kayes' goons to refrain from filing a case in this regard.
However, Kayes denied the allegations against him to the newspersons. He said that Rakhal wrote off his lands to Kayes and his family members in a peaceful and legal way.
Despite everything, police did not interrogate anyone over the incident. When contacted, sub-inspector (SI) Shamim of the local police station did not want to comment on the incident.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sadar circle, Khan Mohammad Mukit Hasan said that they have not received any complaints regarding the incident.
