Housewife 'murdered', family destroyed by wrath of a loan shark

Although Rakhal fled after the incident, Kayes did not stop. He targeted Purnima.

According to Rakhal's sister Shobha Rani, Kayes and his men continuously harassed Purnima and made her life a living hell in last few months.

Purnima used to sleep at different rooms of the house to camouflage from the goons. On the night of the murder, Purnima came back to her room to stop her 2-year old daughter from crying. Later, she slept in that room with her two children on both sides.

In the middle of the night, her elder son Akash Bhodro rushed to her room after hearing footsteps and unknown voices only to find the lifeless body of her mother lying down with her clothes wrapped around her neck.

"My mother had bruises on her neck, on her left arm and below the knee," said Akash.

The mother-in-law of the victim Sharswati Rani said that she saw 5-6 men fleeing from the house on the night of the murder.

However she could not see their faces as it was dark outside, she added.

The doctors conducting post-mortem on Purnima's body confirmed that she was murdered. They said the confirmation on whether the victim was raped or not could be made after further investigation.

Although Kayes disappeared for a few days following the murder, he came back to the area again and resumed tormenting the victim's family. Moreover, Kayes and his men have put a boundary wall around their land too.