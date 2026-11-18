Fire was still burning on the floor of a room gutted by flames. Burnt furniture lay scattered in places, while trunks, suitcases and household utensils were strewn across the premises. The tin roofs had turned black from the fire.

In some places, the walls of rooms were still standing, but all the furniture inside had been destroyed.

A cowshed, haystacks and stored paddy and rice had also been reduced to ashes. A woman sat beside the debris, crying. Relatives and neighbours had gathered at different parts of the house.

Some were inspecting the damaged rooms, while others were recording videos on their mobile phones.

This was the scene at the house of SM Jilani, a member of parliament from Gopalganj-3 constituency and president of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, on Wednesday afternoon.

His house was vandalised, looted and set on fire on Tuesday night. Flames were still visible at different parts of the premises until Wednesday afternoon.