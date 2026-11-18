Burnt rooms, heaps of ashes and signs of looting at Gopalganj MP Jilani’s house
Fire was still burning on the floor of a room gutted by flames. Burnt furniture lay scattered in places, while trunks, suitcases and household utensils were strewn across the premises. The tin roofs had turned black from the fire.
In some places, the walls of rooms were still standing, but all the furniture inside had been destroyed.
A cowshed, haystacks and stored paddy and rice had also been reduced to ashes. A woman sat beside the debris, crying. Relatives and neighbours had gathered at different parts of the house.
Some were inspecting the damaged rooms, while others were recording videos on their mobile phones.
This was the scene at the house of SM Jilani, a member of parliament from Gopalganj-3 constituency and president of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal, on Wednesday afternoon.
His house was vandalised, looted and set on fire on Tuesday night. Flames were still visible at different parts of the premises until Wednesday afternoon.
As soon as one enters the house, a burnt room comes into view. It was learnt that the room belonged to Taijul Sheikh, a BNP activist and cousin of SM Jilani. Burnt furniture and scattered household belongings lay inside.
Another tin-roofed room stood to the west of it. Its tin sheets had turned black from the fire. No furniture or usable belongings could be seen inside. Everything had been reduced to ashes.
A little further ahead, on the left, was SM Jilani’s sitting room and a canopy set up for guests. Chairs and tables inside the canopy lay broken. The tin sheets from the roof of a room on the right had been removed and left in pieces on the ground.
Behind that room, two haystacks were still burning. A nearby cowshed had been completely gutted. Burnt wood and ashes lay scattered around it.
To the north stood a semi-concrete building with a tin roof. Although its brick walls remained standing, the tin sheets and other belongings inside had been destroyed by the fire. Paddy and rice were scattered on one side of the room. Part of a heap of rice was still burning.
Haider Ali, brother of SM Jilani, told Prothom Alo that around 400 to 500 leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League arrived at their house at around 8pm on Tuesday.
They first vandalised the canopy set up at the house. They then looted every room. After taking away household belongings, they vandalised different parts of the premises and set them on fire, he said.
Haider Ali alleged that the attackers took 10 bhori of gold jewellery belonging to his younger sister, along with eight bhori belonging to his elder sister Setara and his niece.
In addition, five refrigerators, televisions, fans, ovens and various other belongings were looted. The attackers then vandalised the house, poured petrol and set it on fire, he said.
SM Jilani’s father's room was beside it. His brother, Haider Ali, was sitting on a chair outside. Flames were still burning on the floor of the room, where burnt paddy and rice lay scattered. Smoke was also rising from a heap of rice.
A three-storey building belonging to SM Jilani stood on the northern side of the house. On entering the building, a dining room could be seen on the right. Cooked food, broken glass and burnt ashes were scattered across its floor. Household belongings lay in disarray in different parts of the building. Several women were removing undamaged items from inside.
Anisa, one of the women, told Prothom Alo that the house of her uncle, SM Jilani, was locked when the incident took place. The attackers initially spent five to 10 minutes breaking the locks before going upstairs.
Preparations were underway at the house for her cousin's wedding. The attackers took gold jewellery, televisions, refrigerators, gas stoves, gas cylinders, ovens and various other household items. They then poured petrol inside and set the house on fire, she said.
Anisa claimed that police personnel were on duty at the house when the incident took place. According to her, when leaders and activists of the activities-banned Awami League and Jubo League, as well as the banned Chhatra League, arrived, the police told them out of fear: "Please don't kill us. We won't say anything to you."
The police later left the premises, she claimed.