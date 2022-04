Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB-34 conducted a drive at Iqbal Hossain’s house in the Koroibunia area around Friday at midnight and detained four drug peddlers with 50,000 yaba pills, said a media release of BGB.

Later, the the law enforcers conducted another drive at the Rujupara area based on the information provided by the detainee and seized 6 lakh more yaba tablets, said the release.

Later BGB men arrested Rafiq Alam with 40,000 pcs of yaba from Gorjonbunia border.